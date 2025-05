Education Minister Yoav Kisch sharply criticized former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert following his statement that "what Israel is doing in Gaza is very close to war crimes."

"The released prisoner Ehud Olmert joins Yair Golan and the choir of the extreme left that slanders the State of Israel on the international stage. While IDF soldiers risk their lives against murderous terror that seeks to destroy us, he chooses to incite and stab them in the back. He should be ashamed," Kisch said.