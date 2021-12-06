Hundreds march in Ramla and Lod: We wave the Israeli flag with pride

Hundreds of people participated on Sunday evening in a flag march in the cities of Ramla and Lod. The marches were initiated by a group of right-wing organizations, with the goal of encouraging Jewish residents in the mixed cities after the wave of terrorism they have experienced in the past year.

Rachel, a resident of Lod who participated in the march, said that this is "a wonderful event and it is suitable for Hanukkah. It fills us with strength. It truly lifts our spirits. It is important to know that there are a lot of weapons here among the Arabs. It is important for us that the police start dealing with this."

MK Michal Woldiger of the Religious Zionist party said, "I came to Ramla for the flag march to be with the residents and salute them. The Israeli flag is not a symbol of provocation, but rather a symbol of our independence, our sovereignty in our country."

Dvir Amior, secretary general of the Ariel youth movement, participated with members and counselors in the flag march in Ramla and Lod.

"It is amazing to see thousands of young people who came to march and raise the Israeli flag. It was exciting to see the residents of Lod join us, being happy with us. The entire goal was to strengthen their sense of pride of the people of Israel and raise the need to increase governance," Amior told Arutz Sheva.

He added, "There were parents who were afraid - not of the political aspect - but of other aspects. It is clear that the reality that is happening here in the mixed cities, with daily terrorism taking place, is unacceptable and we came to protest against it. Our youth is idealistic and it is clear that it comes from great love. We do not come to quarrel with anyone or confront anyone, but rather to enlighten."

The Liba Center, one of the organizers of the march, said, "Thousands of Jews came in bad weather to strengthen and encourage their brothers, residents of the mixed cities that preserve the Jewish identity of those cities. We will continue to maintain and fight for Jewish identity everywhere, and in every corner here in the Land of Israel."

Another organizer, the Chotam organization, said, "Thousands of people came from all over the country to strengthen the Jewish residents of Lod and Ramla, in the face of the recent attacks and disturbances last year."

"We raise our flag, which expresses our identity and country and we are not ashamed of it. We will take the flag and raise it everywhere in the State of Israel and the threats of Hamas and the dazed extreme left will not scare us. We came to turn on the light and be with the residents of Ramla and Lod."