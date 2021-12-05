UTJ MK: We can't even think about joining this government

MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) on Sunday downplayed the reports on efforts that are allegedly being made to add the haredi parties to the government, and claimed that this was not possible.

"That has never happened. I do not know where this is coming from, it is impossible at all to think of entering such a government," he said in an interview with the haredi Radio Kol Chai.

Porush commented on the issue of the planned reforms in conversions, after a bill on the issue by MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) was approved by the Ministerial Committee on Legislation.

"The conversion industry has become 'everyone can come and do it.' Two weeks ago the proposal was that any mayor could convert. Now the proposal is that yeshiva heads will also be able to convert. We are dealing with people who want to uproot everything. This is as left as it can get. They are detached," he said.

As for the draft law being formulated, Porush said that "we are not the army's power suppliers, we are against the goals. We demand that anyone who wants to sit and study Torah be able to do so unhindered."

Porush commented on the initiative to establish a joint headquarters for United Torah Judaism and Shas.

"[Shas chairman] Rabbi [Aryeh] Deri accepted the challenged and initiated the joint headquarters. It is a welcome thing, the public wants and demands it."