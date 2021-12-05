Damascus Gate officers honored at candlelighting ceremony

The Zichron Menachem organization in Jerusalem held its Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony in the presence of the Jerusalem precinct commander, Doron Turgeman, the heads of the association, Haim and Miri Arntel, the senior staff of the Jerusalem Police, and other police officers.

The event was also attended by two border police officers who neutralized the terrorist who carried out the stabbing near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on Saturday.

During the ceremony, Turgeman told the two officers that "I cannot imagine a better response than your response yesterday to the attack. Your vigilance led to quick and decisive action. All the police and all the people are behind you. You acted with exceptional professionalism, and we support you all the way."