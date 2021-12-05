Son of assassinated minister indicted in teen's murder

The son of an assassinated Israeli minister has been indicted in the 35-year-old murder of a teenager, the court cleared for publication Sunday.

Benjamin Ze'evi, the son of Rehavam 'Ghandi' Ze'evi, the Tourism Minister who was murdered by a Palestinian Arab terrorist in 2001, was named as one of the defendants in the 1986 murder of 17-year-old Nissim Shitrit.

Another indictment was filed against Baruch Sharvit, a member of the Shuvu Banim cult-like sect headed by convicted criminal Eliezer Berland.

According to the indictment, Ze'evi said he drove under threats the day Shitrit was killed, from the operations room of the Shuvu Banim sect's youth movement to the forest where the murder was allegedly committed. When they returned from the forest, he said, they returned without Shitrit.

According to the indictment, due to Shitrit's refusal to stop "his meetings with girls", the defendants conspired to kidnap him, invited him to an apartment under the guise of a girl who cooperated with them, threatened his life and beat him severely, to force him to 'repent.'

Police recently reopened the case of Shitrit's murder and arrested Berland and other members of the Shuvu Banim sect.