Three dead in accident in Binyamin region

Three people were killed and three others were injured on Friday afternoon when an Israeli vehicle and a Palestinian Arab vehicle collided on Route 465 at the Ofarim junction in the Binyamin region.

An IDF helicopter evacuated the three injured people to Beilinson and Sheba hospitals.

Among the dead are two Palestinian Arabs, aged 17 and 19 from the village of Shuqba, near Ramallah. A six-year-old Israeli boy was killed and the other members of his family were injured, including his mother, a 34-year-old pregnant woman who suffered a head injury and is in serious condition, his nine-year-old sister who is in critical condition with multiple injuries, and his father, about 30 years old, who is in very serious condition.

An initial investigation found that the Palestinian Arab vehicle, which was making its way from the village of Shuqba, made an illegal U-turn. As a result, the Israeli family, who was driving in the opposite lane in the direction of Modi'in Illit, collided with the Palestinian Arab vehicle.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)