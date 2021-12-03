Police Commissioner: Officers had no choice but to open fire

The Commissioner of Police Yaakov Shabtai has completed a special situation assessment in light of the recent events in Umm al-Fahm.

"We are holding this special assessment of the situation in light of the recent events in Umm al-Fahm. I want to say again that I support the quick and determined action of the officers who, from the circumstances of the incident, had no choice but to open fire," he stated.

"When I talk about deterrence, I am talking about working to strike at anyone who seeks to harm the public peace and certainly the lives of civilians and police officers. "

"This morning's activity is a direct result of the larger presence we are stationing here and the vigilance of the officers present at the time. We remain vigilant here and in other areas throughout the country. I once again encourage all officers working to protect the public."