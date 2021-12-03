7 cases of Omicron variant identified in Israel

Four more cases of the ‘Omicron’ variant of the coronavirus have been identified in Israel, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to seven.

Of the seven total carriers of the Omicron variant in Israel, one was vaccinated with the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine who returned to Israel recently from Malawi. Another was fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, including a booster shot, and was found to be infected with the Omicron variant after returning from South Africa.

Another infected person who received all three shots of the Pfizer vaccine recently returned from Britain.

Four others were unvaccinated and had recently traveled to South Africa.

Israel’s Health Ministry reported Friday morning that there are an additional 27 likely cases of Omicron in Israel, though these cases have yet to be confirmed.

Of the 27 suspected cases, 22 were with unvaccinated individuals, people who had previously been infected and recovered more than six months ago, or people who had received one or two doses of the vaccine but not the booster shot.

The remaining five were fully vaccinated, including the booster shot.

Eight of the suspected 27 cases were with individuals who had recently returned from abroad or were in close contact with travelers who had recently returned to Israel. The other 19 had not traveled recently or been in contact with returning travelers.

In addition to the 27 highly suspected cases, there are another 14 people listed as possibly carrying the Omicron variant.