Trump: The Biden administration is destroying America

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday ripped President Joe Biden, suggesting in an interview on Fox News that the administration is "knowingly" destroying the country and is distrusted by the American people.

Referring to the continued deaths from COVID-19, Trump largely laid the blame on distrust of the current administration and their inability to "sell" the vaccine to the public.

"Some people don’t want to take them and that’s their freedom and that’s what we have to do. But, people don’t want to take them because they don’t trust Biden they don’t trust the administration," said the former President.

Later, Trump criticized Biden for the supply chain crisis, asserting that there never would have been a supply chain problem under his administration.

"It would have never happened. Nobody would have ever mentioned those words. Supply chains," said Trump.

The former President asserted the supply chain issues were self-inflicted because of Biden’s vaccine mandates, which he described as "forced" and one of the "very big causes" of the economy "really hurting.’

Trump later slammed Biden for his foreign policy decisions regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal, China, and the rising cost of gasoline.

"We have a group of people. I don’t know if it’s Biden. It might not be. But we have a group of people that are destroying our country and perhaps knowingly destroying our country," said Trump.

Trump also suggested that if Biden had done nothing after winning the presidency, he would have been more successful.

"If Joe Biden would have just come in and gone to the beach he would have been successful in many ways," he stated.