Hanukkah candles lit at place from which Nazi laws came

Representatives of the Jewish community in Berlin, together with Chabad representatives in the city, on Wednesday evening lit Hanukkah candles at the German Ministry of Justice.

Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, rabbi of the Jewish community and Chabad emissary in Berlin, lit the menorah, together with the German Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht.

Taking part in the candle lighting was Cantor Zvi Greenheim, a Chabad Hasid himself, who came especially from Israel to attend Hanukkah events in Berlin.

"For me, this is really moving. You can say 'Am Yisrael Chai,'" Greenheim said in a conversation with Arutz Sheva. "In the place where 80 years ago, in the same Ministry of Justice and in the same building, annihilation laws were enacted against the Jews - today we lit candles with the Minister of Justice and other senior officials."