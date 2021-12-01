Israelis attacked after mistakenly entering Ramallah

Two Israelis accidentally entered Ramallah with their car and encountered a mob of Palestinian Arabs who attacked them.

According to Palestinian Arab reports, the two were forcibly removed from the vehicle, and the mob set their car on fire.

Palestinian Authority police were called to the scene and rescued the Israelis, subsequently handing them over to the Palestinian Authority Preventive Security Force.

A large amount of IDF forces arrived at the entrance to Ramallah and received the two. They were questioned in an attempt to understand why they entered the city in the first place.