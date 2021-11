Watch: Netanyahu surprises security forces with doughnuts Opposition leader arrives at Ofer crossing, surprises fighters by handing them doughnuts and taking a photo with them. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Screenshot Netanyahu surprises security forces with doughnuts Opposition leader arrives at Ofer crossing, surprises fighters by handing them doughnuts and taking a photo with them.



top

503 Service Unavailable Error 503 Service Unavailable Service Unavailable Guru Meditation: XID: 2228575 Varnish cache server