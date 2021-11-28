Bennett: Israel is the modern day Maccabee

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday released a video in honor of the holiday of Hanukkah, in which he noted that “Israel is the modern day Maccabee”.

“As Jews across the world gather together to light the Hanukkah candles, let us all remember this: 22 centuries ago, the Maccabees rose up and fought for the freedom of the Jewish people. They were outnumbered, they were out-armed, and the odds were very much against them. But they won,” he said.

“Those mighty Maccabees reclaimed the destroyed Temple in Jerusalem. They found a single jar of oil among the destruction with which they lit the Menorah. That light didn’t just burn for eight nights. It’s been burning for 2,000 years and shines bright until today.”

“Our light is a symbol of hope, a hope that for centuries has survived among the Jewish people and a hope that for centuries has helped the Jewish people survive.”

“Our hope is not yet lost. Even during the worst tragedies, the hope of the Jewish people remained. And it is that hope that has turned Israel into a beacon of light, a powerhouse of technology and innovation, and a lighthouse in a sea of darkness,” the Prime Minister continued.

“So as we light our candles this Hanukkah, we can all be proud that Israel has become the Maccabee of modern times. We may be small, we may be outnumbered, but we have faith, we have audacity, and we won’t accept defeat.”

“Israel is proof that freedom can prevail over tyranny, hope can prevail over despair, and light can prevail over darkness. A bit of light dispels much darkness, and our light will never extinguish. Happy Hanukkah to all of you,” he concluded.