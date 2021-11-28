Poll: Yamina falls to 4, New Hope drops to 0

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s Yamina faction would barely clear the electoral threshold, a new poll shows, while Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party would be left out of the next Knesset if new elections were held today.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Direct Polls and released by Channel 20 Sunday evening, if new elections were held today, the Likud would rise from its current 30 seats to 35, while Yesh Atid would rise from 17 seats to 19.

Blue and White would hold steady at eight seats, the poll found, while Yamina would plummet from seven seats in the previous election to just four mandates, barely crossing the 3.25% electoral threshold.

In the previous Direct Polls survey, released at the end of October, Yamina failed to cross the threshold.

The New Hope party, which won six seats in the March elections but sank to four seats in the October 31st poll, failed to cross the threshold in Sunday’s poll.

Labor is projected to receive seven seats, while Meretz would narrowly cross the electoral threshold with four.

Yisrael Beytenu retained its seven seats in the poll, while the Religious Zionist Party rose from six seats to seven.

The Joint Arab List received seven seats in the poll, to six seats for the United Arab List, a coalition partner.

Among the haredi factions, Shas held steady at nine seats, while United Torah Judaism retained its seven mandates.

Broken down by bloc, the pro-Netanyahu factions received a total of 58 seats, down one mandate from the previous Direct Polls survey, while the left-wing – Arab bloc rose one seat to 51. Right-wing parties in the ‘change’ bloc received a total of eleven seats.