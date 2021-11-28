Gantz lights candle at Western Wall: May we have peace

The lighting of the first Hanukkah candle in the Western Wall plaza was held tonight (Sunday) under the sign "A little light repels much darkness" - as a tribute to disabled IDF soldiers and their families in the belief and hope that the little light of the single candle will expel darkness and spread great light.

The lighting of the Hanukkah candles took place in the presence of the Chief Rabbi of Israel, David Lau, Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinowitz, Defense Minister Lt. Col. (Res.) Benny Gantz, Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Western Wall Heritage Foundation Director General Mordechai Eliav, Chairman of the Jerusalem District of the IDF Disabled Organization Alon Dahan, Chairwoman of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization Tami Shelach, and CEO of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization Shlomi Nahumson,

Defense Minister Gantz said at the lighting ceremony: "We are very close to where the miracle took place. The miracle can be seen in the fact that they found the jug of oil and the miracle can also be seen in the fact that there was someone who would look for it. This heroism was performed by people, and this heroism relied on unity among the people."

''We need to constantly look for this mix between the unity of the people and the heroism of the people. Whatever the challenges. We will pray for the well-being of the wounded, we will strengthen the orphans and the widows, we will act and we will will help them all to live, for everyone. And as I always say when I come to the Western Wall, I hope that peace will come upon us and that there will be peace between us," Gantz said.