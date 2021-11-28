Govt. approves Shabak monitoring of Omicron carriers

The government on Sunday approved the use of GPS tracking to allow the Shabak (shin Bet) to monitor patients infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The government plans to use the tracking method to cut off the chain of infection of the new virus strain.

This decision will be valid until next Thursday, December 2, 2021, at midnight. The measure will be effected through emergency regulations, in parallel with the advancement of the legislative process on the measure.

The government specified that the measure would be used to monitor patients infected or suspected to be infected with the Omicron variant, not coronavirus patients as a whole as was the case during previous waves.

The Shin Bet will not be involved in the enforcement of quarantine regulations.

The decision will be re-examined on a daily basis and will be rescinded in the event of a large-scale outbreak in Israel.