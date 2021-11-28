Emirates Airline postpones launch of new route to Tel Aviv

Emirates Airline announced a postponement of the launch of its new route to Tel Aviv, which was scheduled to take place on December 6, until further notice.

“Emirates announces the postponement of its planned new service to Tel Aviv, originally intended to

commence on 6 December, until further notice." the company announced.

The company explained that the postponement comes as a result of recent changes in entry protocols issued by the Israeli government.

"The airline is committed to launching services to Tel Aviv as soon as the situation allows, and will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities in this regard as conditions around entry evolve." the company statement noted.

"We continue to monitor the situation, and take advice and directives from the relevant health and government authorities", the ariline explained, "As an airline, Emirates continues to implement industry-leading health and safety measures onboard and on the ground. Our highest priority continues to be the health and safety of our customers, employees, and the communities we serve across our network. We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused to affected customers and we will assist them in adjusting their travel plans."