This week: Heatwave followed by rain

The coming week is going to be one of contrasts, according to meteorological predictions, fluctuating between extremely unusual heat for this time of year, and rain.

On Sunday, temperatures will rise to significantly above the seasonal average and the weather will be dry and warm.

On Monday, the warm, dry weather will continue, through to Tuesday morning and afternoon, until cooler, wetter air enters the region, bringing with it the possibility of light rain showers that evening.

On Wednesday, temperatures will drop significantly to below the seasonal average, to be accompanied by cloudy, overcast weather and localized rain showers from the north sweeping down to the center of the country. There may also be flash-flooding in the rivers and riverbeds in the east of the country.