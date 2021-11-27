Israel 'redlists' 50 African countries

In accordance with the government decision and following the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, 50 destinations in the African continent were classified as red destinations.

The list of red countries includes: 1) Angola 2) Benin 3) Botswana 4) Burkina Faso 5) Burundi 6) Cameroon 7) Cape Verde 8) Central African Republic 9) Chad 10) Comoros 11) Djibouti 12) Equatorial Guinea 13) Eritrea 14) Eswatini 15) Ethiopia 16) Gabon 17) Gambia 18) Ghana 19) Guinea 20) Guinea-Bissau 21) Ivory Coast 22) Kenya 23) Lesotho 24) Liberia 25) Madagascar 26) Malawi 27) Mali 28) Mauritania 29) Mauritius 30) Mozambique 31) Namibia 32) Niger 33) Nigeria 34) Republic of the Congo (Congo Brazzaville) 35) Reunion (France) 36) Rwanda 37) Sao Tome and Principe 38) Senegal 39) Seychelles 40) Sierra Leone 41) Somalia 42) South Africa 43) South Sudan 44) St. Helena (UK) 45) Tanzania 46) The Democratic Republic of the Congo 47) Togo 48) Uganda 49) Zambia 50) Zimbabwe.

Israelis are banned from leaving Israel for red destinations, with the exception of those who have received prior approval from the exceptions committee headed by the Ministry of the Interior.

All returnees from a red destination, including vaccinated and recovered travelers must go into full isolation.

In addition, before leaving Israel, it will be necessary to declare on the website of the Ministry of Health and to the airline that the trip is not to a red destination.

Foreigners are not allowed to enter from these countries except in exceptional humanitarian cases and with the approval of the committee headed by the Ministry of the Interior.

The government also approved the obligation to isolate in a government-run isolation facility until a negative result is obtained in a PCR test performed at the entrance to Israel. The obligation will apply immediately to all entrants from the countries of Ethiopia, Botswana, South Africa and Malawi and in the second phase, starting at midnight between Sunday and Monday (29th Nov. 2021) for entrants from the other listed destinations.

Anyone who is found to be positive in the PCR test will continue to stay in isolation in the government-run isolation facility until the end of the isolation days required by the guidelines.

Exceptions for leaving Israel for these destinations include:

- Anyone who is not a citizen or resident of Israel.

- Exit to a permanent place of residence by presenting a reference to the Exceptions Committee.

- In exceptional humanitarian or vital cases with the approval of the Exceptions Committee. Foreign representatives or Israeli emissaries. Aircraft crew.

- Professional athletes subject to the approval of the Exceptions Committee.

- A person who goes out for a vital need related to foreign relations or a vital need related to national security.

- An official envoy of one of the national institutions, who received the approval of the Exceptions Committee Journalists in the performance of their duties.

Departure to red destinations, and even an attempt to leave, in violation of regulations, will expose the passenger to an administrative fine of ILS 5,000.

Meanwhile, according to MK Mosher Arbel (Shas), Israel did not list Morocco or Egypt on the list of "red" countries, so as not to require Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) or MK Karine Elharrar (Yesh Atid) to quarantine. Gantz recently returned from Morocco, while Elharrar returned from Egypt