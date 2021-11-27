

London or Londonistan? London, where imams are free to foment holy war against the West and MPs are killed in churches, is being strangled by Islamism. Opinion. Giulio Meotti‏ ,

ISTOCK London's Tower Bridge "Officials of the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, got in touch with those who had to host Eric Zemmour to dissuade them." Thus The Spectator tells how the journalist and probable candidate for the French presidential elections of 2022 (who lives under strict police protection and is threatened with beheading) did not find a room in London for his conference. When asked directly if Khan was involved, a spokesman for the mayor said: “No one who wants to divide our communities or incite hatred of people because of the color of their skin or the god they worship is welcome in our city". A spokesperson for Zemmour replied: "Surprising that in a city where calls for jihad are allowed on the streets. Bizarre in the country of free speech." A series of personalities who are critical of Islam and who live protected by the police have been banned from the English capital. Like Geert Wilders, the Dutch politician protected by a military unit of the Dutch army generally responsible for ensuring the security of an embassy in Afghanistan. He too was denied entry to London. Like Robert Spencer, the founder of Jihad Watch. London, where extremist imams are free to foment the "holy war" against the West and parliamentarians are killed right in the churches, is becoming a really strange place… London’s galleries such as Saatchi, Mall and Tate censored many artists for being “Islamophobic”. The Victoria and Albert Museum has withdrawn a portrait of Muhammad. And when "The Jewel of Medina", the novel by American Sherry Jones about the life of Muhammad's third wife, was bought and then rejected by the powerful publishing house Random House, Gibson Square came forward. Its owner's house was set on fire by Islamists in London. Now take a look at some mayors in charge or elected in the last four years: The Mayor of London ... Muslim The Mayor of Birmingham ... Muslim The Mayor of Leeds ... Muslim The Mayor of Blackburn ... Muslim The Mayor of Sheffield ... Muslim The Mayor of Oxford ... Muslim The Mayor of Luton ... Muslim The Mayor of Oldham ... Muslim The Mayor of Rockdale ... Muslim What will happen when the Muslim population of the United Kingdom reaches 20 per cent of the total in one generation? Geert Wilders, who had to sleep for months in a former military barracks away from his family because of death threats, was invited to Westminster. So he flew from Amsterdam to London. When he arrived at Heathrow Airport, Wilders was met by two plainclothes officers who put him back on a flight to Amsterdam. "So Britain welcomes a Democrat?" Said Wilders. "I was invited by one of your Members of Parliament. I am an elected political representative. I am a Democrat. I use my free speech." Yes, freedom of speech. It is not very healthy in England if the head of MI6 (the British secret service), Sir John Sawers, has also recommended self-censorship, warning the British not to offend Islam if they want to prevent terrorists from launching attacks in the country: " If you show disrespect for the core values ​​of others, then you are about to provoke an angry reaction. We in the West must be moderate ”. Eighty years ago, "Radio London" was broadcast in Italy under the grip of Fascism. The broadcasts started with "London talks" and not "we're moderate". Today it could start like this: "Londonistan talks, we are submissive ...". Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.



