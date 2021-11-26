Quebec man convicted for online incitement to hatred against Jews

A resident of Trois-Rivières, Quebec has been convicted of inciting hatred online against Hasidic Jews.

Patrick Lavoie was arrested and charged for communicating statements in a public place that incited hatred against an identifiable group where such incitement is likely to lead to a breach of the public peace in relation to a January 26, 2021 Facebook post in French that attacked Jews.

According to B’nai Brith Canada, he wrote in the pos that Jews are a “[expletive] group of vultures. The worst of all racists on earth, they reject our system and impose their own.”

He also suggested blowing up a Hasidic synagogue in Montreal, writing, “I’d put the survivors on a plane and get rid of them.”

The posts were flagged by B’nai Brith who alerted the police.

“Other hateful comments were also discovered during our investigation and forwarded to law-enforcement officials,” B’nai Brith said in a statement.

Lavoie was given a suspended sentence and two years’ probation that includes mandatory community service work.

“There must be a clear public understanding that promotion of hatred and violence online is unacceptable. There must be criminal consequences for such behaviour,” B’nai Brith CEO Michael Mostyn, told The Suburban. “Unfortunately, B’nai Brith Canada has been documenting a steady rise in online hate over recent years, and that is one of the reasons we prepared our recent report: Likes For Hate, to better explain the role of social media algorithms in driving this phenomenon.”