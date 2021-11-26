No foreign country should have the power to divide Jerusalem

No foreign country should have the option of opening a consulate for "Palestine" in Jerusalem - the Knesset should make it illegal. The Knesset should submit legislation ruling that any foreign country that opens a Consulate for Palestinian Arabs in Jerusalem will have its ambassador deported. Unilaterally.

Dividing Jerusalem endangers Israel's security and violates the Oslo Accords. But Joe Biden wants to divide Jerusalem.

And Palestinian Arab control over half of Jerusalem in any future agreement would turn the other half of Jerusalem into Sderot, a town in the border of Gaza that endures constant missile attacks from Hamas. How does Biden propose to prevent this? Perhaps the Joint Team that Biden wants to create "to hold discreet negotiations on the reopening of the US Consulate for Palestinian Arabs in Jerusalem" should discuss how to protect Israel from Hamas and its rocket launchings..

On November 25, 2021 Arutz 7 reported "A high-ranking Israeli official has told i24news that the United States will be opening a consulate to deal with Palestinian affairs “soon,” Asharq Al-Awsat reports."

"According to the report, the Biden administration has already informed Israel of its intentions and plans to move ahead unilaterally if it does not obtain a response from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government, which is no longer seen as under immediate threat of dissolving due to internal strife, now that the budget has passed..."

Caroline Glick wrote "The day after Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett formed their government, Biden administration officials threw a diplomatic hand grenade at them. Monday administration officials told reporters “unofficially” that President Joe Biden intends to appoint Hady Amr, his Assistant Secretary of State for Israel and the Palestinians to serve as U.S. Consul General to the Palestinians — in Jerusalem.

"To deploy Amr to Israel’s capital as consul, the administration will first need to open a consulate in Jerusalem. In accordance with the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1996, the Trump administration closed the consulate following the transfer of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem in 2019. And under the Vienna Convention, the U.S. must ask Israel to permit the opening of the consulate and accredit the head of mission.

"If the Biden administration has decided to deploy Amr to Jerusalem as ambassador-in-everything-but-name to a hostile, non-Israeli entity is a double assault on Israel. First, the sends the clear message that the Biden administration supports the division of Israel’s capital. Second, by sending Amr specifically to Jerusalem, the administration is making clear that it intends to legitimize and work with Hamas.

"Before joining the administration, Amr was a fellow at the Qatar-funded Brookings Institute. He was the founding director of the Brookings Institute in Doha. And from Brookings, Amr wrote and spoke in favor of legitimizing the Iranian-sponsored Muslim Brotherhood terror group. Amr advocated that the U.S. work to integrate Hamas into the PLO..."



Hamas is against a Two State Solution because it wants a Final Solution. On May 26,2021 MEMRI reported "Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Al-Zahar said that the land of Palestine is not suitable for a two-state solution, and that the occupation should end and "each [Israeli] will go his way."

He made his remarks in an interview that aired on Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) on May 25, 2021. Al-Zahar said that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu should go live in the U.S. and that former Foreign Minister Liberman should go live in Russia. He emphasized that "Palestine" is an Arab and Islamic land. Al-Zahhar went on to say that Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah are enemies of Israel, and therefore they are the enemies of Hamas's enemy. He said: "It is our duty to cooperate on all levels, in order to liberate the land and get rid of this cancer."

Mahmoud al-Zahar told the Palestinian newspaper Al-Ayyam that if they “transfer what it has [in Gaza] or just a small part of it to the West Bank, we would be able to settle the battle of the final promise [to destroy Israel] with a speed that no one can imagine…[Some] have said Hamas wants to create an Islamic emirate in Gaza. We won’t do that, but we will build an Islamic state in Palestine, all of Palestine…

In 1995 when Rabin was campaigning for the Knesset to approve the Oslo Accords he gave a speech in the Knesset in which he promised that “…The borders of the State of Israel, during the permanent solution, will be beyond the lines which existed before the Six Day War. We will not return to the 4 June 1967 lines.

"And these are the main changes, not all of them, which we envision and want in the permanent solution:

"A. First and foremost, united Jerusalem, which will include both Ma’ale Adumim and Givat Ze’ev — as the capital of Israel, under Israeli sovereignty, while preserving the rights of the members of the other faiths, Christianity and Islam, to freedom of access and freedom of worship in their holy places, according to the customs of their faiths.

"B. The security border of the State of Israel will be located in the Jordan Valley, in the broadest meaning of that term.

"C. Changes which will include the addition of Gush Etzion, Efrat, Beitar and other communities, most of which are in the area east of what was the “Green Line,” prior to the Six Day War.

"D. The establishment of blocs of settlements in Judea and Samaria, like the one in Gush Katif....Neither side shall initiate or take any step that will change the status of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip pending the outcome of the permanent solution negotiations."

"I want to remind you: we committed ourselves, that is, we came to an agreement, and committed ourselves before the Knesset, not to uproot a single settlement in the framework of the interim agreement, and not to hinder building for natural growth.

"...The responsibility for external security along the borders with Egypt and Jordan, as well as control over the airspace above all of the territories and Gaza Strip maritime zone, remains in our hands...

"Mr. Speaker Members of Knesset,

"The agreement, with all its articles lies before you. There are no secret appendices or letters. This is the agreement that dozens, perhaps hundreds, of civil servants, and IDF officers led by Foreign Minister Shimon Peres worked on, and to all of them I say -- thank you from the bottom of my heart..."

There is no other explanation for Biden's government insistence in opening the US Consulate for "Palestine" in Jerusalem instead of Ramalah other than that he is trying to divide Jerusalem and make Jerusalem the capital of a non-existent "Palestine," contradicting the Oslo Accords and endangering Israel.

Jews were a majority of the population in Jerusalem until they were expelled by the Jordanian Arab Legion in 1948. In 1948 British General Glubb Pasha lead the Jordanian Arab Legion to expel all the Jews from Hevron, East Jerusalem and the 'West Bank'. Not only did they do ethnic cleansing, but they destroyed dozens of ancient synagogues and thousands of Ancient Jewish Tombstones in the Sacred Ancient Jewish Cemetery of Mount of Olives to try to erase all evidence of Jewish History.

Jews have been persecuted and expelled from most Middle East countries and they managed to find refuge in Israel, a country smaller than New Jersey. Jimena.org reported that since 1948, 850,000 Jews have been expelled from Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lybia, Lebanon, Morocco, Syria, Tunisia,Yemen and other Middle East Countries. Israel is the only safe haven for Jewish refugees in the Middle-East. There are 57 Islamic Nations members of the OIC that demand the creation of Palestine, a 58th Islamic Nation that will be used by HAMAS to endanger the ONLY Jewish State.

According to the Palestinian Arabs themselves most "Palestinian Arabs" are migrants from other Arab Countries. On March 23, 2012 MEMRI reported "Hamas Minister of the Interior and of National Security Fathi Hammad Slams Egypt over Fuel Shortage in Gaza Strip, and Says: "Half of the Palestinians Are Egyptians and the Other Half Are Saudis."

No foreign country should have the power to divide Jerusalem. No foreign country should have the option of opening a consulate for Palestine in Jerusalem-the Knesset should make it illegal. End of Story.

Ezequiel Doiny is author of "Obama's assault on Jerusalem's Western Wall"