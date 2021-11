Former President Donald Trump met this week with Kyle Rittenhouse after Rittenhouse was acquitted of killing two men during protests last year in Kenosha.

"He's a really good young guy," Trump said in an interview with Fox News, "and he should never have been put through that."

"That was prosecutorial misconduct, and it's happening all over the United States right now with the Democrats." Trump added.

The picture of the two was tweeted by Donald Trump Jr.