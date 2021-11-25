Rob Schmitt: Media goes soft on Waukesha attacker
Newsmax commentator says Waukesha story stands in the face of so many of media's narratives, so they marginalize it.
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks
Mark Hoffman/Pool via REUTERS
|
MainAll NewsGlobal NewsRob Schmitt: Media goes soft on Waukesha attacker
Rob Schmitt: Media goes soft on Waukesha attacker
Newsmax commentator says Waukesha story stands in the face of so many of media's narratives, so they marginalize it.
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks
Mark Hoffman/Pool via REUTERS
top