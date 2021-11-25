Hamas vows to act against Britain's blacklist of the group

Taher al-Nunu, communications adviser to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, said on Wednesday that Haniyeh had instructed the relevant elements in the organization to take immediate action against the British government's decision to declare Hamas' political arm a terrorist organization.

Nunu said in a statement said that the appropriate departments in Hamas would also work to bring about recognition of the right of the Palestinian people to fight and would expose the "biased" British position on the Palestinian issue.

Hamas, he added, will present Britain's policies that "cover up the crimes of occupation" for which it has been "responsible since the Balfour Declaration" in a way that makes it an agent of the "occupation" contrary to international values, morals and law.

Nunu stressed that "Britain, in its decision, perpetuates its bias in favor the occupation, and affirms its responsibility for the historical injustice that has befallen the Palestinian people since the Balfour Declaration and to this day."

Nunu further said that the British decision has almost no consequences and will not affect the project of resistance and liberation.