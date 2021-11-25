Arab murdered in Haifa, police called to Rambam Hospital

Forces from the Israel Police Special Patrol Unit, the Yasam, were called to Rambam Hospital in Haifa on Wednesday evening after a 29-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the Halisa neighborhood of the city.

The man was declared dead at the hospital, and Rambam decided to call the police to prevent riots by Arabs, the relatives of the murdered man who arrived at the hospital.

Another man who was wounded in the incident is hospitalized in light condition. Police have opened an investigation into the shooting and are conducting searches in the area in an attempt to locate the shooter.

The murdered man was shot in front of passers-by near the shopping center in the Halisa neighborhood. Two masked men took part in the shooting. It is believed that the man who was lightly wounded was hit by a stray bullet.