'Eli was the kindest and sweetest person'

Jen Schiff, who was soon to be engaged to Eli Kay, speaks to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva about Kay, who was the victim in Sunday’s deadly terrorist shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

“There’s been an outpouring of acceptance and love by the family with me, more so than I ever could have imagined,” Schiff says. “Being able to feel like we’re in this together as a family even though Eli and I were not able to get married in the way that we planned.”

She adds: “How grateful I am for the family to include me and love me like this and to know that we are here with each other.”

Schiff says that people from all over the country have been reaching out to her and to the family.

“Eli was the kindest, sweetest, smartest, most intuitive person I’ve met. He had time and space for anyone who ever needed it. He would be there for someone in a way that they didn’t know they knew how to accept, with love and help without them asking. He knew how. He looked at them and he saw them and he was there with them.”

She explains that “all he wanted to do was build this land and feed it with love, and all the thousands of hours he was in the fields picking the plants on his knees – for so many hours on his knees in this land that he lost all the hair on his knees. It was all with laughter and joy from five in the morning.”

She also spoke about his bravery in the army.

“He fought so bravely when he was in the army,” Schiff says. “He had a medical history and injuries that should not have allowed him to be in the position he was, and he did not care. He fought and fought to be there, because it’s what was needed.”

Kay, an employee of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, working as a tour guide in the Old City, was murdered close to the Western Wall and the Old City of Jerusalem that he loved so much.

“Him [praying] there allowed him to process and connect again in the way that he needed to, and with the silence in the morning at the Kotel,” Schiff says. “To me that brings me a lot of peace because he was able to do that.”

She adds: “If there’s anything that anyone can take from this besides from understanding it’s a tragedy, it’s that Eli is not just some victim. Eli was one of the most profound people at such a young age. I know we’re the same age, but at 25 to understand and articulate and be able to empathize and express himself and help each other, and of a love so deeply and so intensity for this country and for the people around him. All he wanted do to was connect the people in this world, with Arabs, with Jews, with anyone who would want to listen, he wanted to connect.”