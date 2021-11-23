JNF lights up the forest for all the women who were violently murdered this year

The color red, flooding Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund’s forests is usually caused by the relentless fires the organization battles with during every fire season. Tonight is different, as KKL-JNF marks the 2021 International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women with "Planted in the Heart" ceremony.

The ceremony was held near the city of Modi'im in cooperation with the women's organizations Naamat, Wizo, Emuna and the Histadrut. During the ceremony, a testimony by Liron Dror, a survivor of brutal violence who lost her late baby daughter Goni who was murdered by her father, was heard.

At the end of the ceremony, over the past year. From the testimony of Liron Dror: "On March 6, my babies and I were murdered by Barak Ben Ami, the father of my children and my husband at the time. The doctors were able to save me and my daughter but my baby Goni did not make it. Goni was murdered when she was only 10 months old by someone who he called him Dad. I call him a monster."

KKL-JNF Chairman, Avraham Duvdevani: "This situation is nationally intolerable. We chose to give these brave women a tree, marking each and every one of them. They left our world in a tragic way, during the process of striking roots and growing their branches. This type of violence is the most horrible, unfair, criminal and heinous violence there. It must end."