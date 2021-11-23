Leading Doctor: COVID infects the brain, vaccinate your children

Dr. Meir Preis, director of the Institute of Hematology at Carmel Medical Center and the husband of Health Minister Director of Public Health Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, called on parents to vaccinate their children against the coronavirus and said he would do so himself.

To all who are undecided about vaccinating their children, Preis wrote on Twitter: ''I will vaccinate my small children. The reason is mainly that this virus penetrates and infects the brain cells. Very few viruses do this so it is not the flu."

''All viruses that do penetrate the brain tissue can cause significant damage years after infection. There is no shortage of examples of this, '' he said.

Dr. Preis asked the parents: "Do not listen to charlatans, liars and hypocrites. They vaccinated their children as they themselves were vaccinated and continued to spread the lies and nonsense. Take care of the children, you should not get sick, it is much better to get vaccinated and prevent harm to children."