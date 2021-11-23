Record number of hate crimes against Jews and Christians in Europe

"980 hate crimes against Christians, 70 percent more than in 2020/"

"2316 hate crime against Jews, almost 400% more than in 2020."

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) released a report on how hate crimes against Christians and Jews have increased dramatically. Compared to the previous year (578), it means a 70 percent increase in crimes against Christians. The number of anti-Semitic hate crimes also increased, from 600 to 2,316.

"The massive increase in the number of hate crimes should open the eyes of political and cultural elites", warned Madeleine Enzlberger, director of the Observatory on intolerance and discrimination: "In the media and politically, hatred for Christians it is hardly noticed”. And the actual number of hate crimes is significantly higher than reported. Only eleven countries submitted data on crimes. But the Council of Europe is engaged in progressive advertising in favor of the hijab...

"In Germany", PI-News explained, "a creeping war is underway against everything that symbolizes Christianity: attacks on crosses placed on top of the mountains, sacred statues on the street, churches and recently also of cemeteries". A local newspaper reports that in Dülmen, a city with fewer than 50,000 inhabitants, "not a day goes by without religious statues being attacked in the urban center and in the immediate vicinity". In France, on average two churches are vandalized every day.

“Will they stop and burn an empty church? Will they stop to behead statues?”, asked Ellen Fantini, director of the Vienna Observatory on intolerance and discrimination two years ago. Only in the last year have we seen Catholic faithful killed in the Nice basilica, the murder of a British parliamentarian in the church and, most recently, a terrorist plot to hit Liverpool Cathedral.

Meanwhile, a poll by the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee of leaders of Jewish communities in Europe found that 23 percent are considering emigrating. More than two-thirds said they expected an increase in anti-Semitism in Europe over the next decade, and 22 percent said they didn't feel safe in their cities, up from 7 percent in 2008.

Speaking to Le Point, Pinchas Goldschmidt, the president of the Conference of European Rabbis, when asked if he feels safer on the street, in Moscow, where he lives, or in Paris or Brussels where he goes regularly, replied: "I feel much safer in Moscow. Especially since I was personally attacked in Brussels. Three months ago I met Jews in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, who moved there because they feel safer than in Paris or Brussels. In an Arab country!".

Then Goldschmidt gets out impressive numbers: "A few years ago, there were 1.6 million Jews left in Europe. Today that number has dropped by at least 300,000."

We all know who the culprit is behind this creeping, sinuous and daily persecution whose traces are covered by the media and servile politicians. Self-hatred of the West by the "great consciences", always ready to denounce fascism among their opponents, has made them cross the limits of decency.

