Bahrain FM: Iran getting nuclear weapons would be 'catastrophic'

Bahrain Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani told i24NEWS he was "concerned" about Iran getting nuclear weapons.

"I am concerned. Iran achieving nuclear weapons status would definitely be a catastrophic development, not just for the region, but also for the wider world, enabling Iran to hold large parts of the world as kind of ransom, through its nuclear threat.

"That is why it is so important that this cannot be allowed to happen. "

Regarding the possibility of an Israeli strike on Iran, the foreign minister said it was not his role to comment on the policies or actions of other countries, "but I hope that the Iranian nuclear issue can be dealt with comprehensively, altogether, and in a verifiable kind of manner, and without exposing the region to military conflicts."

"I think the region has seen enough of war, destruction and displacement of its peoples. I think we truly need to look at the issue comprehensively and in a wise manner."

