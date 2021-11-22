12-year-old boy from Kiryat Malachi missing

Police are asking for the public's help in locating 12-year-old Hagai Reuven, who was last seen on Sunday afternoon in Kiryat Malachi when he left his house.

He is described as thin, about 1.40 meters tall and his hair is short and black. He is wearing a striped knitted kippah and was most recently seen wearing a light blue shirt with thin white stripes, blue sweatpants and sneakers.

Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call the Israel Police’s 100 hotline or contact the Kiryat Malachi station by phone: +972-8-8608400.