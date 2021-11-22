Arabs riot at Nahariya hospital following murder in Arab town

Dozens of Arabs arrived on Sunday evening at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya and sought to enter the building by force, after a woman who was murdered in Jadeidi-Makr was declared dead at the hospital.

The Arabs were stopped at the entrance to the hospital by security guards who were working in conjunction with police officers from the Nahariya station, and who were forced to use force to prevent them from entering. Two security guards from the medical center were lightly injured and required treatment in the emergency room.

The director of the medical center, Prof. Masad Barhoum, said, "This is an unbearable situation. It is impossible to remain silent in the face of severe violence, which occurs every other day in various hospitals. I would like to commend the successful cooperation between the security guards of the medical center and the Nahariya police station, who physically prevented personal injuries, because this incident could have ended in a much worse way. "

The incident occurred hours after a 55-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her home in the Jadeidi-Makr local council, located a few kilometers east of the city of Acre.

Magen David Adom paramedics performed resuscitation operations on the woman, but she was later pronounced dead. The police detained her husband, 57, for questioning on suspicion of involvement in the murder.

This is the 111th murder since the beginning of the year as a result of the violence in Arab society.