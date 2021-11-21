Israel's vaccine committee endorses COVID jabs for children 5-11, boosters for teens

The Israeli Health Ministry’s vaccine committee on Sunday endorsed expanding the country’s COVID vaccine program to include children ages five to eleven.

The committee hearing Sunday night including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and senior Health Ministry officials, with Ministry representatives recommending that the coronavirus vaccine be made available to children 5-11, with a three-week waiting period in between the first and second shot.

In addition, the committee recommended Sunday evening that the booster shot campaign be expanded to include children ages 12 to 15. The committee conditioned its support for booster shots for children in that age cohort on the issuing of a required waiting period of at least five months from the second shot until the booster shot.

The decision comes amid a slow but sustained rise in the infection rate in Israel, with the R infection coefficient rising above 1.0 last week for the first time in months, indicating a net increase in the total number of cases.

The percentage of tests coming back positive also ticked upwards over the weekend, following a months-long decline, rising to 0.82% Saturday, up from 0.65% Friday.

The number of seriously ill patients also inched up Sunday, rising to 135 from 130 on Saturday.