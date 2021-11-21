Israel to sign 'electricity for water' deal in Dubai

Energy Minister Karine Elharrar (Yesh Atid) will fly to the UAE on Sunday where she will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Kingdom of Jordan, the UAE and the United States.

The signing will take place on Monday at 8:00 a.m. (Israel time) at the UAE pavilion at the Expo. Along with the Israeli Energy Minister, the memorandum will be signed by the Minister of Water of the Kingdom of Jordan, Dr. Mohammed Al-Najjar, the US envoy for climate, John Kerry, and the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, Sultan al-Jaber.

"Under the agreement, the countries will work together to bring solutions to adapt and combat the effects of this climate crisis, taking advantage of each country's relative advantages. The Kingdom of Jordan, which is full of open spaces, will generate electricity from solar energy for Israel, while Israel, which has the best water desalination capacity in the world, will desalinate water for Jordan," said a statement from Elharrar’s office.

"The agreement we will sign is a historic step in the regional fight against the effects of the climate crisis. Months of hard work alongside our partners in the Kingdom of Jordan, the United States and the United Arab Emirates will mature into the most significant agreement signed with the Kingdom of Jordan since the peace agreements were signed. The benefit of this agreement is not only in the form of green electricity or desalinated water, but also the strengthening of relations with the neighbor with the longest border with Israel," added the statement.