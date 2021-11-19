FDA authorizes Covid-19 boosters for all adults

The FDA has authorized Pfizer and Moderna's Covid-19 boosters for all adults.

The agency’s authorization will make boosters available to American who are over 18.

Pfizer requested the authorization last week after releasing results from a Phase 3 clinical trial that concluded a third dose was safe and effective, NBC News reported

On Wednesday, Moderna requested authorization.

“The FDA has determined that the currently available data support expanding the eligibility of a single booster dose of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines to individuals 18 years of age and older,” Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a Friday statement.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday that no safety issues have been linked to booster shots, including for young adults.

“We’re in pretty close contact with our Israeli colleagues, and they say that for the people who get the third dose of an mRNA, in their case, Pfizer, they have not seen any signal that makes them feel that the risk outweighs the benefit for that group," Fauci said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee will meet on Friday to draft the final recommendations for the boosters.