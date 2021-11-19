Vice President Harris' communications director resigns

Vice President Kamala Harris' communications director, Ashley Etienne, resigned on Thursday amid horrific poll numbers for Harris and growing criticism of the Vice President.

The resignation will take effect next month, according to Fox News.

"Ashley is a valued member of the Vice President’s team, who has worked tirelessly to advance the goals of this administration," a White House official told Fox News. "She is leaving the office in December to pursue other opportunities."

Etienne, a longtime top adviser to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), served as Pelosi's communications director twice, sandwiched in between time in the Obama White House.

Her resignation comes as the White House has struggled in recent days in the wake of a recent scathing CNN report that outlined frustration and dysfunction in Harris' office.

Following the CNN report, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted out a defense of the Vice President that appeared to be in direct response to the article. Harris' approval rating dropped to 28% in one recent survey, a historically bad number for a vice president.

ABC News' George Stephanopoulos asked the Vice President if she feels "misused or underused" by the Biden administration. She laughed in response and stated, "No, I don't."

Fox News noted that critics have previously attacked Harris for laughing when she is faced with tough or uncomfortable questions.