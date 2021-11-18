Natali Otkin: I keep kosher, all I ate was bread pieces

Natali and Mordy Otkin, the Israeli couple who were released from Turkish prison and allowed to return to Israel on Thursday, recounted their ordeal in conversations with Israeli media.

"I received the news yesterday at seven in the evening when they opened the cell and told me I was free," Mordy said in an interview with Kan 11.

"We were afraid it would take longer, but it was fast. We were afraid it might end badly," Natali added. "We knew they would not leave us there, we knew they would save us, we knew they would move mountains, that's what kept me going."

She told of their conversation with Prime Minister Bennett and Foreign Minister Lapid upon their return this morning. "They told us what they did for us, the conversations with the family, the conversations with everyone, not too many details," said Mordi. "The support and encouragement was that they would not leave us." On the conditions in prison the two only said that the detention was proper and "everything was in order."

Natalie described the moments of the arrest and explained that the arrest was probably due to her act of taking a photograph of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's palace: "I took the picture and sent it to the family group on WhatsApp. Within two minutes they approached us and started asking questions. They took the phone, saw the picture and started asking what and why. It's because of what I did, unfortunately. I took a picture and marked a circle, I didn't have to do it."

"We said everyone was filming there," said Mordi, who added that the two were not thinking of returning to Turkey at the moment. "We are so good here and they love us." Natali added: "We are still in trauma, it seems. Days will tell. It is a private miracle. Eight days, like the jug of oil."

Natali said that she did not eat much while in prison. "I keep kosher. I only had some pieces of bread and water." she told Channel 12 News.