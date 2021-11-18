Watch: Oknin couple reunites with their young son

Mordi and Natalie Oknin, who returned home this morning, Thursday, after being detained in Turkey on suspicion of espionage, reunited with members of their family who awaited their return.

One moving encounter captured on video took place between the Oknin couple and their young son, who was unaware of the dramatic series of events surrounding his parents.

Early in the morning, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced that the couple had been released from detention in Turkey and were making their way to Israel.

"After joint efforts with Turkey, Mordi and Natalie Oknin have been released from custody and are currently making their way to Israel. We thank the President of Turkey and his government for their cooperation and welcome the Oknin couple," the statement said.

The Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also thanked the Oknin family for "standing strong in the complex situation and for open and warm cooperation with the Foreign Ministry." The statement added: "Special thanks to President Isaac Herzog for his work to bring them home."