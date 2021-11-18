Warm welcomes for Natali & Mordy Oknin

Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed the release of Natali and Mordy Oknin from prison in Turkey, where they were held for nine days under suspicion of espionage.

“Welcome back to Israel! Natali and Mordy – it’s great that you’re back home,” Herzog wrote. “Big hugs to you and your family. I want to commend the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and all those involved in bringing the Oknin couple back home,” the president added. “I thank the President of Turkey and his government for their cooperation.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is expected to make a phone call to Turkish President Erdoğan within the next few hours, in order to thank him for the release of the two Israelis, an Israeli official said.

Opposition leader and Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu also welcomed the release of the Oknin couple. “Natali and Mordy, all the people of Israel are embracing you! Glad this nightmare is over and you are back home.”

As for the Oknins themselves, they told media this morning after returning home: “Thank you to the people of Israel. Right now, we just want to spend time with our family.”

Meanwhile, a political source told Kan News that there was no deal involved in obtaining the release of Natali and Mordi Oknin from detention in Turkey, as was suggested by MK Yoav Kish (Likud).

“There was no deal, and there is not supposed to be any compensation,” the source said.