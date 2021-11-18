Knesset Speaker establishes Ethics Committee, appoints opposition MKs without consent

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy on Wednesday evening submitted the letters of appointment for the establishment of the Knesset's Ethics Committee.

The committee will be chaired by MK Yoray Lahav Hertzanu (Yesh Atid) and the other coalition representative is MK Zvi Hauser (New Hope). Levy also appointed two representatives from the opposition to the committee, MKs Gila Gamliel (Likud) and Yaakov Margi (Shas), though he did so without their consent as no agreements have been reached on the formation of the Ethics Committee.

Margi resigned from the committee immediately after his appointment. Gamliel is expected to do the same.

Levy explained, "This is a reality-bound move for the proper conduct of the Knesset, which has so far been avoided due to the stubborn refusal of members of the opposition. Tonight this reality is changing and this is the first step in returning the Knesset to proper conduct."

"It is important to emphasize that since the inauguration of the 24th Knesset, I have worked tirelessly for the full integration of the opposition in the work of the Knesset, including the integration of its representatives in the Ethics Committee, which is important for the functioning of the Knesset. I acted patiently, despite the personal pressures and attacks against me, in order to exhaust this move whose purpose is to preserve the democratic rules of the game."

"Unfortunately, the blatant escalation in the discourse and behavior of a number of Knesset members, along with the murky and unprecedented atmosphere in the building, no longer allows for waiting and requires immediate action."

Levy added, "After the budget was approved, I again turned to all the heads of the factions in the opposition in writing and in personal meetings that I held in my office and asked to staff the Ethics Committee. Unfortunately, I encountered a stubborn and incomprehensible refusal that left me no other choices. In light of this, I decided to issue letters of appointment to Knesset members from the opposition and the coalition in accordance with the law, so that the committee can begin its important work."

"I sincerely hope that the disagreements between the members of the coalition and the opposition will be resolved soon and will allow for the ongoing conduct of the Knesset," the Knesset Speaker added.