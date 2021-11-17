Whistleblower reveals FBI 'threat tag' for anti-CRT parents
President of Parents Defending Education reacts to reports the FBI has created a "threat tag" to monitor parents.
FBI police car (illustration)
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWhistleblower reveals FBI 'threat tag' for anti-CRT parents
Whistleblower reveals FBI 'threat tag' for anti-CRT parents
President of Parents Defending Education reacts to reports the FBI has created a "threat tag" to monitor parents.
FBI police car (illustration)
iStock
top