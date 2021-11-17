Senior UAE delegation to visit Tehran

A high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates will soon visit the Iranian capital of Tehran, Reuters reports.

The delegation is expected to seek to de-escalate tensions between the UAE and Iran as the Islamic Republic resumes negotiations with western powers in Vienna over its nuclear weapons program.

On Monday, Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, said that while his country remained concerned by Iran's destabilizing behavior in the Middle East, it had "taken steps to de-escalate tensions as we have no interest in a confrontation. The whole region would pay the price of such a confrontation for decades to come,"

"I am realistic about the chances of success. It will be a slow process, but we hope that over time we can build together greater confidence between us and start to make progress towards a more sustainable and mutually beneficial status quo," Gargash said.

It is unclear which senior officials will be part of the delegation to Tehran or when the visit would take place.