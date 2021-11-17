PM Bennett to detained couple's family: Efforts being made around the clock

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to the families of Natali and Mordy Oknin, who are being detained in Turkey, today. The Prime Minister reiterated that he stood by the members of the family, who are currently facing a complicated situation, and expressed his solidarity with them.

Prime Minister Bennett thanked the family for its responsible and restrained conduct in light of the complexity of the issue, and updated them on the multi-faceted efforts being made around the clock, led by the Foreign Ministry, to resolve the matter forthwith.

Prime Minister Bennett requested that the family show fortitude and noted that his staff is at their disposal 24-7 for anything.

The couple were arrested and charged with espionage for photographing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's palace in Istanbul.

Israel has maintained that the couple are innocent civilians and has been trying to secure their release through diplomatic channels.