Iran's Quds Force, not Hezbollah, behind plot targeting Israeli and American citizens

Iran and its elite Quds Force appear to be behind a recent attempted killing of an Israeli in Colombia, despite original reports that the incident had been plotted by Hezbollah, Israel Hayom has learned.

Sources familiar with the matter insist that there is a consistent pattern of behavior that centers around cooperation between local criminal organizations and international terrorist entities – at the head of which stands the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force.

The Colombia incident is the latest in a long series of recent attempted killings of Israeli businesspeople in Africa in retaliation for the targeted killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh last November.

Earlier this week, Colombian officials accused Hezbollah operating a clandestine network for criminal activity in the country.

Colombian media outlets also reported that Hezbollah terrorists had planned to murder an Israeli national and American citizens in Bogota, as part of a plot to avenge the January 2020 assassination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.