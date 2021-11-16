New measures to ease travel to Israel

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and senior officials in the Health Ministry have agreed that those entering Israel could perform a rapid antigen test instead of a PCR test as a condition for boarding the plane, Channel 12 News reported.

The decision will be brought to the Coronavirus Cabinet with the intention that it will take effect as early as next week. It will allow Israelis returning from abroad and tourists coming to visit Israel to choose whether to perform an antigen test the day before boarding or a PCR test up to 72 hours before takeoff.

The move was made in coordination with the Tourism and Transportation Ministries, in a joint effort to enable the renewal of inbound tourism, while maintaining public health.

A passenger who chooses an antigen test will be required to perform it through a laboratory recognized in the country of origin.