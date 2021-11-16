US ambassador and MK Benny Gantz discuss regional instability caused by Iran

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met today with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, H.E. Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Minister Gantz thanked her for her personal and professional contribution to the unique and powerful bond between the United States and Israel, which translates to collaboration in both the civilian and security sectors.

Among the challenges discussed was the regional instability orchestrated by Iran and conducted by its proxies stationed across the Middle East. Minister Gantz focused on the immediate threats posed by Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria, and Hamas in Gaza - all of which are supported by Iran.

In light of the operational threats faced by Israel and the regional instability that surrounds the country, Minister Gantz stressed the need for continued dialogue and security cooperation as well as the critical need for US support for Israel’s air defense programs and R&D.