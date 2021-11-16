Bennett: Israel will defend itself by itself

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited a division-level exercise by the IDF "Ga'ash" Division, and held an assessment together with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

Approximately 3,000 soldiers from the Golani Brigade, the Armored Corps, the Artillery Corps, and reserve brigades, alongside Intelligence Corps and Air Force units, practiced maneuvering in mountainous terrain and combat in urban areas.

Prime Minister Bennett thanked the soldiers for their activity on behalf of the security of Israel and wished them success in the exercise.

Prime Minister Bennett stated at the event: "The state budget has been approved and this is especially important for the IDF, which can now plan its resources accordingly, train continuously and intensively, and invest whatever is necessary in preparing for the next confrontation."

"Today the IDF is training on a large scale and at a high level of proficiency, while on maneuvers as well – everywhere.

"We are surrounded by security challenges and the goal is to utilize periods of relative quiet to build up strength. Therefore, we are preparing for various scenarios, near and far.

"We are dealing with Iran and its proxies, in Lebanon and Syria. It does not matter what occurs between Iran and the major powers. We are concerned by the fact that there is not enough firmness in the face of the Iranian violations; Israel will defend itself, by itself," the prime minister concluded.

Defense Minister Gantz stated: "I am pleased to be here visiting a division that can operate in multiple theaters, which – during my tenure as Chief-of-Staff – became a division that can operate in multiple theaters, alongside other divisions, which are capable of acting in every theater of operations that the IDF needs them to. In our case, it is drilling a northern scenario."

"Of course, we are monitoring everything that is happening on every front.

"We currently see Iran's policy both inside Iran vis-à-vis its nuclear program, and its strengthening outside Iran, and its influence in Syria and Lebanon.

"The world needs to take action against Iran and Israel needs to continue to do what it needs to on all fronts in general and on the northern front in particular.

"We found here a cohesive and well-trained system that is adding to its capabilities and I am very pleased by what we have seen here," the defense minister concluded.

Also participating in the visit were GOC Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram, "Ga'ash" Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Dan Newman and other senior IDF commanders.