Just days after giving birth, mother of 4 collapses and dies

35-year-old Israeli woman collapses suddenly, days after being released from hospital after giving birth - and dies.

Tags: Birth Hadera Hillel Yaffe Hospital
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Magen David Adom ambulance (illustration)
Magen David Adom ambulance (illustration)
iStock

A woman from a suburb of the Israeli coastal city of Hadera died Tuesday, after collapsing suddenly, just days after she was released from the hospital.

The 35-year-old mother of four gave birth a week and a half ago, and after five days in the hospital, was discharged. Both the woman and her baby boy were released in good condition.

But on Tuesday, the woman collapsed while at home.

Emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene, treating the woman at her home before evacuating her via ambulance to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera. En route, paramedics continued efforts to resuscitate the woman.

Unfortunately, doctors were forced to declare the woman dead shortly after her arrival.



top