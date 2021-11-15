Steve Bannon surrenders and says: "We’re taking down the Biden regime"

Former White House adviser Stephen Bannon turned himself in to federal authorities Monday, days after he was indicted on charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

“I don’t want anybody to take their eye off the ball of what we do every day. We got the Hispanics coming to our side. African Americans coming to our side,” Bannon said prior to his surrender. "We’re taking down the Biden regime"

It was announced earlier Monday that David Schoen, the Atlanta lawyer who represented Donald Trump in his impeachment proceedings and is the current chair of the Zionist Organization of America, will represent Bannon as he faces the contempt of Congress charges.

If convicted, Bannon could face up to two years in jail and a $2,000 fine.